Non-binary 12-year-old attacked in Chichester's Priory Park

Danielle Brooks, a carer, from St James’ Square criticised Sussex Police after her child, who identifies as non-binary, was allegedly set upon by fellow students in Priory Park on Thursday (July 1).

Danielle’s child, who uses the pronoun ‘they’, and their friends who all attend Chichester High School were in the park to meet as ‘Skittles Club’, an LGBTQ+ group which meets each week.

Proudly carrying a rainbow flag, the group were spotted by other High School students who began to hurl ‘homophobic and transphobic abuse’ at the group. When one club member shouted her response, ‘love is love’, the group was set upon and members were allegedly punched, kicked and had drinks poured over them.

Ms Brooks said: “To have that much hate at such a young age – it’s horrible.”

The incident left Ms Brook’s child traumatised in A&E on Friday with shoulder injuries . She said: “My child has had mental health issues and this put them in a mental health crisis.”

The whole ordeal has left her child ‘shaken’, Ms Brooks said. She also criticised Sussex Police for its handling of the incident.

“The police have not handled this very well at all,” said Ms Brooks. “The police said they didn’t want to give a statement at the time and didn’t seem to want police involvement. I said, ‘they’re 12!’ They should have rung me. That’s what angered me the most.”

Witnesses should contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 919 of 01/07.