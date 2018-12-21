Nutbourne ATM theft: Two men in custody following string of 11 ATM thefts

Two men have been remanded in custody following a string of 11 thefts from ATM's including one in Nutbourne.

The men were arrested as part of a proactive investigation into ATM thefts across Sussex and neighbouring counties.

Head of serious organised crime for Surrey and Sussex, Detective Superintendent Karen Mizzi said: “Today’s arrests have been a result of a thorough investigation into organised crime in the area.

“Recent ATM thefts have posed a severe risk and danger to the public and it has a severe impact on rural communities who rely on these machines.

“I’m pleased that our team, coordinated with Sussex and Hampshire forces, were able to make the arrests.

“I want to reassure the public that we are taking this series of crimes very seriously and perpetrators will never be welcome in Surrey.

“Attacks on ATMs is a national issue and one affecting all forces at present. We are working hard with all of our neighbouring forces to ensure there is a joined up approach to catching offenders and establish if there are any links between crimes.

“We will keep you updated as and when there is new information to share, and in the meantime I appreciate your patience and understanding while these investigations continue.”

Four men have been remanded in custody over the Christmas period after appearing in court on burglary charges. Two men were charged in connection with ATM thefts and appeared at Staines Magistrates Court where they were remanded in custody until January 18 when they will appear at Guildford Crown Court.

The two other men arrested on an unrelated charge also appeared at court and were remanded to appear at crown court on the same date.

The offending period extends from May 2018 to December 2018 and covers 11 offences in three counties:

1. 09/07/18 1.20am - Tesco Express, Ridgway Rd, Farnham

2. 14/08/18 2am - CO-OP, Wych Hill, Woking

3. 17/08/18 3am - Halifax, West Street, Farnham

4. 09/09/18 2.45am - CO-OP, Rudgwick, Sussex

5. 19/09/18 4.25am - Nutbourne Service Station, Nutbourne, Chichester

6. 21/09/18 3am - Sleaford Service Station, Bordon, Hampshire

7. 03/10/18 1.30am - Co-op, Hambledon Rd, Denmead, Hampshire

8. 12/10/18 4.20am - Sainsbury's Local, High Street, Billingshurst, Sussex

9. 04/11/18 4.43am - Lloyds Bank, Ockham Rd South, East Horsley

10. 05/11/18 4.30am - Tesco Express, Vale Way, Kingsworthy, Winchester

11. 17/11/18 4.03am - HSBC Bank, 74 High Street, Alton

Jimmy Shea age 24 of Nursery Road, Alton – Conspiracy to commit Burglary (non dwelling) and Conspiracy to steal motor vehicles. Les Keet age 29 of Cobbetts Close, Normandy – Conspiracy to commit Burglary (non dwelling), Conspiracy to steal motor vehicles, Conspiracy to commit Burglary (Dwelling) and Conspiracy to commit Robbery. Eric Summerfield age 63 of Walnut Tree Close, Guildford – Conspiracy to commit Burglary (Dwelling) and Conspiracy to commit Robbery. Melvyn Beech age 47 of Kingston Road, Leatherhead – Conspiracy to commit Burglary (Dwelling) and Conspiracy to commit Robbery.

One remains in police custody for questioning, while a sixth person has been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.

Surrey and Sussex Serious Organised Crime Unit conducted a coordinated operation with the assistance of Hampshire Constabulary early yesterday (20 December) morning.

Seventy officers across the three forces carried out the arrests and subsequent searches at a host of properties in West Surrey.

ATM theft is a national issue and Surrey Police said it has seen organised criminal gangs targeting more rural locations across the country.

If you have any information which could assist, please call 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.