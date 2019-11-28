Off-duty police officer catches suspected burglar in Chichester

A suspected burglar is in police custody after being detained by an off-duty officer in Chichester early this morning (Thursday).

According to Chichester Police, a man was spotted entering a vehicle and removing items.

Police

Its post on social media read: “We have a man in custody who was detained by an off-duty police officer during the early hours of this morning, having been seen to enter a vehicle and remove items from within.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle, burglary dwelling and burglary other than dwelling.”

Police said this followed a ‘productive evening’ yesterday (Wednesday), in relation to ‘tackling vehicle interference’.

The social media post added: “Following a spate of vehicle interference in Chichester, we have two men who in remain in custody this morning who were arrested yesterday afternoon on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and fraud by false representation.”

Have you read?: Police dog tracks down suspects after late night raid on Woodgate caravan park

‘Whatever I can do in the community, I will’ — Selsey builder pledges to be ‘sensibly generous’ after EuroMillions jackpot win

Hugh Bonneville chooses winners of Chichester Christmas window competition