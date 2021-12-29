Over £100,000 stolen from Dragons Den star’s Chichester drone shop

Over £100,000 of drone equipment was stolen from the Chichester store run by Mark and Tom Boyt SUS-211229-124432001

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, December 28, the offices of Drone Safe Register and Drone Safe Store were broken into by two individuals.

Within just three minutes, over £100,000 worth of DJI drones and accessories were stolen from the secured premises in Terminus Road, Chichester.

Items stolen included DJI’s new Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo, worth over £4000.

As well as Mavic 3 Fly More Kits, individual Mavic 3’s and DJI Mini 2’s.

The products worth equates well over £100,00 worth of technology.

Two masked individuals have been captured on the buildings CCTV surveillance system in all-black tracksuits.

These individuals were carrying a blue, Jewson branded concrete mixing bag. Both individuals were wearing Nike trainers and Nike jogging bottoms.

The two burglars forced entry before rushing through the building, heading directly towards the Drone Safe Store on the first floor.

Once at the door, the thieves used brute force to smash the frame before proceeding to exit via the fire door.

Mark Boyt - CEO & Founder of Drone Safe Register & Drone Safe Store said: “This is an incredibly unfortunate situation that our family-run business has been targeted.

“We have worked so hard to build our business and sadly we’ve had to disappoint customers whose Boxing Day orders have been stolen.

“We’ve worked night and day to build the UK’s fastest-growing and highest-rated DJI drone store and to see that hard work tarnished in a matter of minutes is soul-destroying.

“We’re proud to say that despite this setback, the Drone Safe Store is still open for business and we look forward to serving you and doing what we do best.

“I want to personally thank Drone Safe Register members during this troubling time for all the help and support they have offered to help track down these missing drones.

“We are working with the manufacture to publish all of the products serial numbers and are urging the public to remain vigilant for any cheap DJI drones being offered.

“We will be offering a substantial reward for any information that leads to the identification of and arrest of the two thieves spotted in the CCTV footage.

Tom Boyt - Manager of Drone Safe Store and son of Mark Boyt said; “It’s soul-destroying to see what has happened. Doing this to a family run business at

Christmas time is despicable.

“We’ve tried so hard in the past 18 months to educate the general public on the benefits of drones and the legalities of drone flying.

“So despite this setback, we will continue to be open for business as Chichester’s local drone specialists.

“Stolen goods are often sold via Facebook Marketplace, we’re urging everyone to stay vigilant.