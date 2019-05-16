Pack of dogs maul terrier and injure man in 'horrendous' Sidlesham attack

A pack of four dogs mauled another dog and injured a man in a 'horrendous' attack on Sunday (May 14).

Pia Grace and her husband were walking their 14-year-old border terrier Lily in Sidlesham when they were approached by four large dogs.

The dogs began sniffing Lily before breaking into a 'frenzied attack', a moment Pia described as 'absolutely horrendous'.

She said: "We were walking along on a public footpath at about 8.30am — the next minute, there were four dogs."

Her dog has had to have a number of stitches after suffering bites from the other dogs.

"I don't know what she is going to be like when she meets another dog," said Pia.

Pia's husband Robert also sustained a facial injury in the attack in his attempt to free the dog from the attack.

Pia said: "He dived straight into the middle of them and they were clambering over him."

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "About 9am on Sunday May 14, four dogs are reported to have attacked another dog and its owner, who sustained minor facial injuries, at Pagham Harbour Nature Reserve.

"Enquiries are ongoing and there is no further information at this stage."