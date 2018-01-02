Pair face abuse claims at former Singleton childrens’ home

Two men are due to appear in court to answer a total of 26 charges of multiple historic sexual abuse of young boys at a former childrens’ home in Singleton, according to police.

John Michael Webber, 77, of Clifton Hill, Brighton, and Don Grasty, 94, of Beach Road, Selsey, have been summoned to appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 6, police said.

The prosecution follows an investigation by the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit.

The charges allege that the pair committed the offences against eight boys at the long since closed, privately-run Old Rectory Childrens’ Home in Church Road, Singleton.

Webber faces 12 charges – including indecent assault and gross indecency – almost all involving multiple incidents – allegedly committed against five boys.

Grasty faces 14 charges – including indecent assault and gross indecency – almost all involving multiple incidents, allegedly committed against five boys.

Two of the boys are alleged to have been victims of both men, police added.

Police have emphasised that the premises has long since closed as a childrens’ home, and that any management or occupants of the address since that time have no connection whatsoever with this case.