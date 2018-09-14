Pictures released as police hunt for 17 stolen firearms continues

Police have published photos of three of the 17 guns stolen from a property in Bosham

Shotguns and rifles were reported to have been stolen on August 15 and 16, while the homeowners were away.

Detective constable Jamie Carruthers said: "These firearms are all fully licensed and legally held by the owner, however the could prove fatal in the wrong hands, and for that reason we are determined to find them."

Alongside the legally held guns, a quantity of jewellery, tools and two vehicles were taken. A BMW was later recovered but a Ford transit van, which has a white cab and flat bed, is still missing.

Detectives believe at least four suspects were involved in the burglary, but others may have knowledge of the current location of the stolen items.

The guns include a Blaser .338 Mag rifle, a Perazzi 12B shotgun and a 13B shotgun, all with their own distinguishable features.

Jamie Carruthers added: "We're also keen to locate those responsible for the burglary - anyone with any information about the incident or the stolen items is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 355 of 16/08."

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For advice on how to protect your home and belongings, visit the burglary prevention page.