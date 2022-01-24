Police and ambulance services called after accident in Bognor Regis

Police and ambulance services were called to Bedford Street in Bognor Regis yesterday (Sunday, January 23).

By Connor Gormley
Monday, 24th January 2022, 7:21 am
Updated Monday, 24th January 2022, 7:24 am

Police responded to the call just before 10.45am yesterday (January 23), after receiving a request from the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SEACAMB) to attend a car park in Bedford Street, Bognor Regis.

A police spokesperson said a casualty had sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by by air ambulance. "Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident," the spokesperson confirmed.

