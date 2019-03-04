Police appeal after £30,000 theft from doctor

Sussex Police has re-issued an appeal to identify a man sought in connection with the theft of a doctor's purse.

The suspect is believed to be connected to the theft of bank cards across the South East, according to police. Read our original story here

A spokesman said: "On the morning of January 8, a man entered Riverbank Medical Centre in Dodsley Lane, Midhurst, and stole a doctor’s purse and bank cards.

Do you recognise this man? Picture provided by Sussex Police

"A similar incident occurred at a medical centre in Leatherhead, Surrey, on December 9, and on both occasions the stolen cards were used to spend approximately £30,000 in a single day on men’s watches and clothing."

Police believe the two incidents are linked and said it 'may form part of a wider series of offences beyond Sussex and Surrey'.

The suspect is believed to have links to Birmingham, police said.

Detective Constable Ceri Spratt said: “We are seeking assistance in identifying the man pictured in connection with both incidents.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to remind all doctors and healthcare professionals to be mindful of how they secure their belongings during the course of the day and to remain vigilant.”

Anyone who recognises the man, or who has any further information, is asked to report it to police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1179 of 08/01.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.