Police appeal after Royal British Legion in Aldwick is burgled

Police have issued an appeal after a burglary caused 'significant' damage to The Royal British Legion in Aldwick.

No items have been reported stolen from the building in Hewarts Lane following the break-in which took place between Sunday and Monday.

A vied of the premises. Picture via Google Streetview

In a statement on social media, Arun Police said: "Can you help? Did you see anything? Between 10.00 pm on Sunday 5 January and 2.00 pm on Monday January 6 a burglary took place at The Royal British Legion in Hewarts Lane, #Bognor Regis.

"No items were reported stolen, however significant damage was caused to the doors where they had been forced.

"If you have any information that you believe could assist with us our enquiries please report online socsi.in/FrdV0 or call 101 and quote serial 651 of 06/01. Thank you."