Police are looking for a 21-year-old who is missing from Chichester.

Charlotte Sima Cherag-Zade was last seen by her mother on Wednesday September 26, police have said.

Charlotte is describes as white. 5'7" of medium build with dark brown curly hair and blue eyes.

Police said that anyone with any information about Charlotte's whereabouts should report it online or call 101, quoting serial 936 of 5/10.