Police appeal for witnesses after collision leaves motorcyclist in 'serious condition'

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries on a collision on Friday (September 28)

Officers received a report of a collision between a Ford Fiesta and a Suzuki motorbike at 2.10pm on the A259 Main Road at the junction with Hillier Garden Centre.

The motorcyclist, a man in his early 20's, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition police have said.

Anyone who witnesses the collision, saw either of the vehicles involved beforehand or captured the incident on dash cam footage has been encouraged to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Dolebury.

