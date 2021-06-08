Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian is seriously injured in Bognor collision

Police arrested four people shortly after the collision- a 42-year-old-woman, a 42-year-old-man and a 46-year-old-man, all from the Bognor area- but have since released them without charge. They are all assisting the Police with the enquiry.

A 41-year-old man, also from Bognor, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision. He has since been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues. A Police spokesperson said: “officers investigating the collision are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or the vehicle driving in the area beforehand. They would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage and ask motorists with dash cams who were travelling in the area at that time to review their footage.”