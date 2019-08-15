Police are looking for this man after an elderly Bognor woman was conned out of £5,000

Police have released an efit of a man they would like to trace in connection with a distraction burglary where an elderly woman had £5,000 stolen in Bognor.

Two men called at the 74-year-old victim's home in Murina Avenue on 22 July at about 10am telling her they were there to service her boiler, police have said.

Have you seen this man?

They said the woman assumed her plumber had sent them and let them in. One of them kept her talking and asked her to show him the boiler. They then charged her £900 and left. She became suspicious and then noticed £5,000 cash missing along with her handbag.

The suspect in the efit is white, 5' 8", aged about 30 with short black hair, a full beard and was was wearing a hi-vis jacket, blue jeans and shoes.

The second suspect is white, with short black, wiry gelled hair, aged in his late 20s, 6', of stocky build with tattoos on his hands.

PC Matt Ward said: "This burglary has left the victim shaken up and distressed. If anyone recognises the Efit or has any information about the incident please contact us."

If you can help with the investigation report online or ring 101 quoting serial 1059 of 22/07.