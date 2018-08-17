Police arrest 12 people after Goodwood Racecourse brawl

Police have arrested 12 people following a large brawl at Goodwood Racecourse.

Four people were taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident on Saturday, May 5.

Sussex Police led an investigation into the brawl, in cooperation with Hampshire Constabulary, and announced significant progress today.

Ceri Spratt of the Chichester investigations team said: “We have worked hard alongside Goodwood and Hampshire Constabulary to identify these 12 suspects from the altercation and are pleased we managed to get a full house in arrests.

“The video of the altercation was widely circulated on social media at the time and this level of violence is unacceptable.

“We worked robustly with Hampshire Constabulary officers to bring each of them into custody and welcome the charging decisions by the Crown Prosecution Services.”

Of the 12, ten were later charged with violent disorder: James Whitlock, 25, Southampton, Michael Suffield, 29, of, Gosport, Jack Cooper, 22, Southampton, Darius Wharton, 18, Southampton, David Salway, 28, of Gosport, Kyle Binns, 26, Southampton, Jack McLoughlan, 23, Southampton, Mike Hand, 32, Gosport, Tyrone Sharp, 27, Gosport, Peris Dore, 27, of Gosport.

All ten people were bailed and will appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on September 25.

One defendant, Lesley Sharp, 39, of Gosport, was charged with actual bodily harm and will appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on September 25.

A further suspect, a 29-year-old man from Gosport, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and released under investigation.

In a statement released at the time of the incident, Goodwood said: “The Racecourse is supporting Sussex Police with its on-going enquiries.

“Goodwood Racecourse wishes to apologise to any racegoer who was affected by this incident.”