Officers have arrested a 33-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, both from Southsea, Portsmouth on suspicion of a series of offences.

It follows police investing several attempted and successful burglaries between January 20 and January 26.

The burglaries include a break-in where bikes were stolen from a residential garage in Skylark Avenue, overnight on January 20.

On the same night, there was an attempted burglary in Lewis Road.

In the early hours of January 22, a shed in Nectar Way was burgled, followed by a burglary in the same road , with an electric bike and bike accessories stolen from a garage.

The same morning also saw an attempted burglary in Skylark Avenue.

The avenue was targeted again some time between January 25 and January 26, when a storage unit was broken into, and bikes, tools and sport equipment were stolen.

Officers are also investigating a burglary in North Street, where a communal bike shed was broken into and a mountain bike was stolen.

The two men from Southsea, Portsmouth have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in these incidents, and they remain in custody at this time.

Following the arrests, a number of items including pushbikes and E-scooters have been recovered by police.