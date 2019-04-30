Police called to a disturbance in Bognor Regis

A woman has been arrested after officers were called to a 'disturbance' in Bognor yesterday afternoon (Monday), according to Arun Police.

In a post on social media, the police force said it received reports of an incident at Station Road.

Police

It added: "A 37 year old woman was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, criminal damage and assault police.

"She remains in custody at this time."

