Police called to Chichester Lidl

Nothing was reported stolen but damage was caused to windows, doors and flower pots — according to police.

Officers were called to the supermarket in Westhampnett Road after the incident at about 2.50am.

Police have said the forensics examinations have been carried out and investigations continue.

Lidl in Westhampnett Road. Picture by Joss Roupell

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "On Monday September 13, police received a report of a break-in at Lidl in Westhampnett Road, Chichester.

"The incident is reported to have occurred about 2.50am that day. Damage was caused to windows, doors and flower pots. Nothing was reported stolen.

"Forensics examinations of the scene have been carried out and police enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 126 of 13/09."