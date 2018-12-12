Police close down a third Bognor house linked to drug issues and anti-social behaviour in space of a week

Sussex Police has confirmed the closure order of a house in Bognor Regis linked to anti-social behaviour and drug issues — the third house to be shut in the space of a week

Police said the recent closure order, under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, was heard before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Friday (December 7) and it prevents anyone from entering the premises at 18 Hotham Gardens, Bognor, until March 7.

Police

A police spokesman added: "Police became aware of anti-social behaviour and criminal activities being conducted at the flat after members of the public reported suspicious behaviour."

Prevention Sergeant Ian Cheesman said the issue of a closure order on the Hotham Gardens property 'follows a number of incidents' of anti-social behaviour and reports of drug taking and dealing at the location over recent months.

He added: "We listened to the concerns from residents regarding the problems the occupants and those visiting the flat have been causing and this closure will help prevent this behaviour from continuing.

“We were able to work closely with Hyde Housing Group to secure this closure order but this would not have been possible without the assistance from the public in reporting these issues to us. We are urging the communities to continue to report matters to us so that robust action can be taken."

Police had already ordered the closure of two properties in Bognor Regis last week due to associations with anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.



