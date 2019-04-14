Police constable discovers car in Sussex which has not been taxed for eight years

Police have discovered a car in Sussex which has not been taxed for eight years.
Yesterday, Special Constable Neil Worth from Sussex Roads Police tweeted about the discovery.
He said: "You genuinely can’t make this up - just finished with our prisoner and on the way back we passed this excellent specimen that lit up our in-car ANPR system like a Christmas tree!
"Not been taxed since 2011! #SeizedIt #OpExcise #NotOnMyWatch"
Chief Constable Giles York, head of Sussex Police, responded on Twitter, saying: "Magic, thank you Neil".
Some Twitter users questioned why it took so long to find.
Special Constable Worth has been approached to find out where in Sussex this vehicle was found.