Police 'extremely concerned' for missing Bognor man

Police are concerned for a man missing from his home in Bognor.

In a statement, police said: "Alan Rance was last seen about 5pm on Thursday (April 12) when he left his home in Pilgrim Way which he shares with his mum.

Alan Rance. Pic: Sussex Police

"The 64-year-old hasn't taken his car and doesn't really use public transport so is believed to be on foot in the Bognor or Pagham area.

"It is unusual for Alan not to return home or make contact with his family and officers are extremely concerned for his welfare."

Mr Rance is described as white, 6' and bald and last seen wearing a black jacket and a royal blue jumper.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1251 of 13/4.