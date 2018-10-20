Police helicopter and search teams look for missing Bognor man

A large-scale search has been sparked after a Bognor man went missing yesterday evening.

A police statement said: "Police are concerned for a man not seen since Friday evening (October 19).

"Dean Skinner was last seen around 6.15pm at his home in Priestly Way, Bognor Regis. He has left without his vehicle, wallet or phone and hasn't been seen since.

"The 49-year-old is white, about 5'9" with dark balding hair, slim and believed to wearing all black.

"He is a keen fisher and dog walker in the Bognor area.

"The helicopter and search teams are currently out in the town looking for him.

"Anyone with information or has seen him is asked to contact police immediately on 999 or online quoting serial 309 of 20/10."