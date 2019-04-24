Police hunt for criminal damage suspect after Chichester store is 'targeted' four times

Sussex Police has released a CCTV image after a spate of criminal damage incidents at a Co-op store in Chichester.

The windows of the Co-op shop on the fuel station forecourt in Lavant Road have been smashed on 'at least four occasions', according to police.

A spokesman said: "The shop was targeted at about 5.20am on April 11. A CCTV camera showed a man approaching the store and throwing a brick at large window pane before picking it up and throwing it again at the window smashing it. He then [threw it] again at the CCTV camera."

PC Ross Beaumont said it follows similar incidents in February and March, when the store's windows were smashed.

"We believe this is the fourth time the suspect has targeted this store," he said.

"We want to hear from anyone who knows who the man is or has any information about him."

Do you recognise this man? Photo: Sussex Police

If you recognise this man, please contact Sussex Police online or by ringing 101 quoting serial 153 of 11/04.

