Police investigate after two Chichester vehicles have their fuel lines cut

Officers are investigating after two vehicles in Chichester had their fuel lines cut and fuel stolen.

Police confirmed that two cars parked overnight in St George’s Drive, Chichester, had their fuel lines cut so that fuel could be emptied from the fuel tanks.

The offence took place between Friday (October 4) and Saturday (October 5), police confirmed.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended to clean up the leaked fuel and make the scene safe, according to police.

The incident is being investigated as theft, police said.

One of the residents affected said: “Hundreds of pounds of damage was caused just to get a few litres of fuel.

“The fire service had to come out to clean the mess up and cars had to be taken away to the local garage to get them repaired.”

Anyone with information should contact police.

