Police investigate weapons seized from Fishbourne home
A number of weapons were seized from a home in Fishbourne in the summer.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 12:23 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 12:24 pm
As part of an investigation into criminal damage, officers attended a property in Mosse Road, Fishbourne in August.
Police have said they are assessing whether two of the weapons are legal and that another two have bee returned to the owner.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "We are continuing to investigate the legality of two weapons which were seized from a property in Mosse Road, Fishbourne in August.
"Two further weapons were safely returned to the owner after being secured in the force’s central lock-up centre."