Police investigating after glass doors and windows smashed in Chichester

Police have said they are investigating after 'several premises' had their doors and windows smashed in the city centre.

Read the original story here: Windows smashed at two Chichester businesses

Damage to the front of Coffee Lab in Cathedral Courtyard

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police are investigating after several premises in Chichester city centre had glass doors and windows broken overnight between Wednesday and Thursday (13 and 14 February)."

Police said damage had been cause at The Vestry, Snack Shack and to a retirement home. The added: "Officers have not ruled out the possibility of the incidents being linked."

Ross Shackleford, manager at Coffee Lab, which also had its widows smashed said yesterday: "I think it's a shame that the person acting without fear of consequence targeted small businesses. These are costs we have to recoup for a seemingly random act of violence."

The police spokesman said: "Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to report details online (https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/contact-us/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/) or by phoning 101, quoting serial 259 of 14/02.

"Alternatively please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone 0800 555111."

