Police issue advice after teen sexually assaulted in Chichester

The attack happened at around 11.30pm on Wednesday (September 22), police have said.

According to officers, the victim, a 19-year-old woman, was grabbed by a man in College Lane.

Chichester teenager sexually assaulted while walking homeA spokesman for Sussex Police issued the following advice following the incident: "Plan your route in advance. Carry a charged mobile phone and some cash, and tell someone where you’re going:

"From the moment you step out onto the street look assertive and act and walk with confidence. This will always make you appear in control and much less vulnerable:

"Keep your valuables including your mobile phone, other devices and jewellery, hidden: Remember, out of sight, out of mind:

"Using a mobile phone, whether making a call or texting, wearing a hood or listening to loud music, all affect your awareness of your surroundings:

"When walking on the pavement, always face oncoming traffic, as it will make it far more difficult for thieves on two wheelers to ride up from behind and snatch your property. But still also be aware of anyone approaching from ahead of you:

"Try to avoid walking alone at night in places such as parks and side streets or any unfamiliar environment. If you do have to walk, stick to busy places where is a lot of activity CCTV and good lighting:

"Make a plan and stick to it. First off, discuss with friends what to do if something were to go wrong on your night out together, eg if one of you has too much to drink or you were to get separated. Agree on a backup plan and look out for one another:

"Alcohol and drugs will reduce reaction times and inhibitions, which makes it harder to assess risks and decide how to deal with them. So keep an eye on how much you drink and never let your glass or bottle out of your sight: