Police make arrests in Chichester anti-social behaviour hotspots

A police operation resulting in stop searches and drug arrests is going on everyday in Chichester, police have said.

The 'intensive' anti-social behaviour operation is seeing police officers carry out stop searches, arrests, and warnings in some of Chichester's anti-social behaviour, including the Avenue De Chartres Car Park.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "We are tackling anti-social behaviour in known hot spots of Chichester everyday.

"Supporting this daily work, we have this week run an intensive anti-social behaviour operation with some positive results. Areas targeted included the Avenue De Chartres Car Park, The Chichester Canal Path and Chi Gate.

"Officers and PCSO's made ten stop searches, made one arrest for possession of controlled drugs with intent to supply and a further arrest for shoplifting. A cannabis warning was also given together with two drug related incidents dealt with by Community Resolution.

"Please continue to report incidents of Anti Social Behaviour so we can target this accordingly. Thank you."

