Police officers to face midconduct hearings over death of Burgess Hill man

Three Sussex police officers are to face misconduct hearings next week over the death of a Burgess Hill man.

The first hearing is due to start at 10am on Monday (July 30), at the office of the Police Crime Commissioner, Sackville House, Lewes.

The hearings are expected to last up to five days, Sussex Police said.

Duncan Tomlin, 32, died after being arrested at an address in Ryecroft, Haywards Heath, in July 2014.

Shortly after the Burgess Hill resident’s death the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) served the officers, a police sergeant and four police constables, with gross misconduct notices and opened an investigation.

In the IPCC’s initial report it said Mr Tomlin was placed in the back of the police van where he became unresponsive.

He was removed from the van on South Road in Haywards Heath and was not breathing. CPR was performed before he was transferred by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

He died two days later, the IPCC said.

