Police pre-warn Bognor Regis residents after anti-social behaviour tip-off

Police have warned the public that a number of youths are planning to roof-run in the town centre in Bognor Regis this afternoon (Wednesday).

In a post on social media, Arun Police has asked for any suspicious activity to be reported by calling 999.

Police

It wrote: "We have received some information that may suggest a number of youths are planning to attend Bognor Regis town centre to access business roofs for the purpose of roof running.

"If you notice any suspicious activity in relation to this, please call us on 999 quoting reference 373 of 31/07/19."

