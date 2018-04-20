Police release CCTV image after woman raped in Chichester park

Detectives are trying to trace a man who they want interview after a woman was raped in a Chichester park.

The man and the local woman had met in St Pancras, Chichester, on the evening of Saturday, April 7.

They chatted for some time before both of them left and went their separate ways, police say.

When she was walking in North Street shortly after midnight the man appeared again and walked with her to nearby Priory Park where the offence occurred.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to interview.

He is described as white, about 6ft tall, and of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black leather ‘biker-style’ jacket, police say.

Detective Sergeant Sally Hodges said; “If you recognise this man please contact us.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who was in Chichester city centre that evening, or to anyone else, who has information that might relate to this investigation.

“The man had mentioned that he was from Salisbury so we would to know if anyone in that area recognises him.

“You can contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 108 of 08/04.

“Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”