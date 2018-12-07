Police release mugshots of Roxanne Davis and Samuel Davies after they are jailed for allowing baby Stanley to die in Gosport

POLICE have released pictures of the former couple who have been jailed for 10 years each for allowing a 24-day-old baby to die.

The judge at Winchester Crown Court said that Roxanne Davis treated her baby as a ‘fashion accessory’ and that she and Samuel Davies were both responsible for the ‘brutal’ death of her three-week-old son.

Samuel Davies and ex-partner Roxanne Davis'Picture: Hampshire Constabulary/PA Wire

Davis, 30, of Lee Road, Gosport, and ex-partner Samuel Davies, 24, of Southampton, were convicted by a jury at Winchester Crown Court of causing or allowing the death of Stanley Davis.

The trial heard that the baby died of a skull fracture and brain haemorrhage at just 24 days old on March 28, 2017.

He had also suffered 32 fractures to his ribs and nine fractures to his arms and legs sustained during at least three separate occasions.

Sentencing the pair, judge Jane Miller QC said that the baby suffered a ‘brutal’ attack in which he was violently shaken and could have been thrown across a room.

She said: ‘Stanley was in pain for much of his short life.

‘The medical evidence is he would have cried inconsolably for 10 to 30 minutes, which means both of you would have been aware of his distress because the flat was so tiny. One of you may have been absent when one of the sets of injuries was inflicted, but not all.’

Davis sobbed during the hearing and as she was taken down to the cells, she shouted out: ‘He's a murderer.’

The judge told her: ‘Much of your upset is self-serving crocodile tears. Your upset was more about you rather than Stanley.’