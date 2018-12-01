Police respond to assault in Chichester city centre

Police responded to an assault in Chichester city centre last night.

PC Tom Van Der Wee, Sussex Police Constable and Tutor, said he and officers were dealing with the assault on Twitter.

He said: “We’re dealing with an assault in Chichester City Centre which occurred at around 8.15pm tonight.

“If anyone witnessed anything please call Sussex Police on 101 quoting CAD 1349 30/11/18.”

