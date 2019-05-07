Police seek man after high value theft from Chichester shop

Police are looking to speak to a man in connection with a high value theft which took place in Chichester on Thursday (May 2).

A high value handbag was stolen from Russell and Bromley in South Street.

In a social media appeal, a spokesman for Chichester Police said: "Do you recognise this man? We are looking to seek his identity following the theft of a high value handbag from Russell and Bromley, Chichester on Thursday May 2.

"Please help us trace him. If you can help, please contact us on 101 or online at http://socsi.in/ql5XR and quote reference 47190070104. Thank you.