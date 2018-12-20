Police seek woman in connection with theft from a nurse who lay unconscious on the floor

Police would like to speak to a woman in connection with the theft of a purse from a woman who lay unconscious on the floor.

Community psychiatric nurse, 60-year-old Sarah Olley of Sunnymead Drive, Selsey was on her way from work to meet with Chichester MP Gillian Keegan to discuss a public health campaign when she began feeling ill and visited the public toilets in the Cattle Market car park.

Sarah began vomiting before she eventually passed out in a cubicle. A member of the public came in to the toilet and, letting her know what she was doing, took Sarah's phone to call an ambulance. While the person was outside on the phone, another woman came in and took Sarah's handbag.

She said: "I was trying to do something good. Being that I'm a nurse I'm trying to think the persons really desperate but when I found out they had been be going to Superdrug and trying to join an online dating site I stopped feeling compassionate and felt really angry.

"How can any one see someone struggling in pain on the floor and steal from them? I work hard for my money. It has stopped me from being able to do my Christmas shopping and now I'm overdrawn and I cant get a Christmas present for my brother.

"I can't get access to my mothers card but she doesn't understand because she has dementia. I'm sorry that someone would feel so desperate they could see I was very unwell and vulnerable and I hope she can life with herself.

"The police have been really kind and brilliant and thanks to the people who did stop to help me."

Sussex Police would like to speak to a woman in connection with the theft.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "The victim had a medical episode while in the toilets in the Cattle Market car park, Chichester, around 3pm on Friday (December 14). Another women entered the toilets during this time and stole the victim’s purse which had £50 in cash and two bank cards within it. One of the bank cards was then subsequently used at shops in Chichester.

"If you witnessed any suspicious behaviour at the time of the theft around the Cattle Market car park please report online (https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/) or call 101 quoting 578 of 16/12.