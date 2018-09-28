Police seize cannabis from Chichester flat

Police have seized 'tens of thousands of pounds worth' of cannabis after a neighbour complained of unusual smell.

Chichester Prevention team seized 79 cannabis plants after Police officers entered a flat in Longlands Road, Southbourne.

Police had received complaints from members of the public were received regarding an unusual smell coming from the property.

Inside the flat officers discovered 79 cannabis plants with a street value of tens of thousands of pounds, police said.

PC Sam Fenner said: "We are dedicated in preventing the supply of drugs causing harm to the community and this discovery will disrupt the distribution of the drug to the area.

"We would like to extend out thanks to the members of the public for coming forward with the initial information. We listened to their concerns and were able to act quickly following the information they provided. Our prevention teams are focusing on preventative policing and tackling local issues.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anyone going into this flat or any recent suspicious behaviour to report it to us without delay."

If you have any information to report please go online or call 101 quoting reference 438 of 26/09.