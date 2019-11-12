Prolific Chichester shoplifter given prison sentence

A prolific Chichester shoplifter, who stole almost £1,650 worth of items 'without thinking about the consequences', will spend more than a year behind bars, according to Sussex Police.

Police said Paul Ripley, 41, of St Agnes Place, Chichester, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 31 following eight charges of theft from shop.

A spokesman said: "Ripley was arrested by officers on the previous day at Chichester Retail Park and arrested for six thefts at TK Maxx and one count of theft at both Waitrose and John Lewis, all in Chichester.

"The stolen goods, handbags and alcohol, amounted to almost £1,650.

"Ripley pleaded guilty to all eight counts and was given a 36-week custodial sentence for the shoplifting offences. The courts also activated a previous 18-week suspended, giving Ripley a total prison sentence of 54-weeks."

PC Jimmy Upton, of the Chichester Prevention Team, welcomed the result given by the courts for Ripley.

“Ripley was a prolific shoplifter who stole a large quantity of items without thinking about the consequences this could have on those shops," he said.

“Shoplifting can have a large impact on the community and this should be a stark warning to everyone that we do investigate these crimes and justice will be served.”

