Prolific Emsworth criminal jailed after stealing cash from care home residents

Luke Banner, of Spencer Road, Emsworth, Hampshire, was well known to police and the community, having received 20 previous convictions for 65 offences.

The 30-year-old was linked to his most recent crimes having been identified through CCTV and fingerprints left at the scene.

He committed three of the four burglaries on the same day.

On 22 May, he stole a charity box belonging to the air ambulance service from Homeshore House in Sutton Road, Seaford; a cash box belonging to the care home from Hometye House in Claremont Road, Seaford; and a cash box belonging to a greetings card company from Sheldon House in Eastern Road, Brighton.

Then on 6 June, he stole a charity box belonging to the RNLI from Nevill Lodge in Rowe Avenue, Peacehaven.

While the total value of cash stolen is unknown, it is believed to be small change on each occasion, police have said.

Following enquiries, Banner was arrested and charged with four counts of burglary with intent to steal.

He pleaded guilty to all four offences in court on 20 August and was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on Friday 1 October.

He was sentenced to a total of three years’ imprisonment. The seriousness of his crimes and previous offending history was taken into consideration.

Investigating officer, PC David Wilkinson, of Eastbourne Investigations, said: “Banner has an extensive history of similar offences, and thanks to the cooperation of all four victims we were able to arrest him and bring him to justice.