Pub issues statement following serious assault
A Chichester pub has said customer safety is 'of paramount importance' following a serious assault last weekend.
The Dolphin and Anchor in West Street is a 'well-run and popular pub', a spokesman for the pub chain Wetherspoon has said.
Police were called to the venue on Saturday, January 15, to reports of an 'altercation'.
The incident left one 20-year-old man with a broken ankle and has sparked a police investigation.
Speaking to this newspaper, Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “The Dolphin and Anchor is a well-run and popular pub in Chichester.
“The safety of our customers and staff is of paramount importance.
“Fortunately incidents like this are scarce.
“Our thoughts are with the injured customer.
“We will assist the police in any way possible.”
It is unknown exactly what time the assault occurred, but the pub was busy with customers that evening and officers and asking anyone with information to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 864 of 16/01