Pub issues statement following serious assault

The Dolphin and Anchor in West Street is a 'well-run and popular pub', a spokesman for the pub chain Wetherspoon has said.

Police were called to the venue on Saturday, January 15, to reports of an 'altercation'.

The incident left one 20-year-old man with a broken ankle and has sparked a police investigation.

The Dolphin and Anchor in West Street. Picture via Google Streetview

Speaking to this newspaper, Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “The Dolphin and Anchor is a well-run and popular pub in Chichester.

“The safety of our customers and staff is of paramount importance.

“Fortunately incidents like this are scarce.

“Our thoughts are with the injured customer.

“We will assist the police in any way possible.”