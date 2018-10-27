Renewed appeal for man after ‘nasty assault’ at Chichester station

A West Sussex police sergeant has renewed an appeal for a man sought in connection with a ‘nasty assault’ at Chichester Station.

Sergeant Peter Allan, West Sussex Prevention Sergeant and Equality Advocate for Gender Identity and Expression, said on Twitter today: “Calling all friends in West Sussex and Hampshire.

“Can you please take a look at the attached image and share. An unprovoked and nasty assault. Someone must recognise this man.”

British Transport Police (BTP) said the assault happened on May 26.

A spokesman said: “At approximately 11.55pm, the victim was sat on a bench at the station when he was approached by another man. The man then pulled the victim to the ground and punched him multiple times.

“The victim was left with bruising, cuts, a temporary loss of hearing and whiplash after what is believed to be an unprovoked attack.

“Officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV images because they believe he may be able to help with the investigation.

“If this man looks familiar or you have any other information which could help our investigation, please call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 203 of July 20.”

READ MORE: Person taken to hospital after collision in Midhurst

Whale washes up on Sussex beach

Sussex travel round up: October 27