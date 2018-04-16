Renewed appeal for missing Bersted man

Sussex Police has renewed its appeal for information regarding missing Bersted man James Leedham.

In a statement it said police and family are increasingly concerned for the welfare of the 53-year-old, known as Jimmy, who has not been seen since April 14.

It added: “A new photograph of Jimmy (above) is being released in a bid to jog memories of local people. He has lost some weight since the picture was taken but it is still a good likeness.

“He has slept outdoors in the past and people in Bognor and surrounding areas are asked to keep a look out for him.”

Jimmy is described as white, 5’9” and slim, with grey receding hair and may be wearing an all-weather jacket and blue trousers.

Police said he has recently been suffering from depression and there is natural concern for his safety.

Jimmy Needham. Picture: Sussex Police

Detective constable Ali Hoad of the West Sussex missing person team said: “There have been no reported sightings of Jimmy since he left home and he has not been in touch with anyone. If you see him please contact us right away on 101 or online quoting serial 988 of 14/04.”