Reports of man acting 'suspiciously' at East Wittering cash machine

Police are investigating reports of a man acting 'suspiciously' around a cash machine.

Police received reports of the man at a cash machine at Tesco in Kingfisher Parade, East Wittering on Sunday.

The suspect is reported to have made several cash withdrawals from the ATM the previous day.

The information has been passed to the relevant department for further investigation, police have said.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 637 of 19/08.