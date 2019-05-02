Residents told to be vigilant after daytime home burglaries in Chichester

A police investigation is underway after two reports of burglaries at properties in a road in Chichester.

Both break-ins occurred during the day in Caernarvon Road on Tuesday (April 30), according to Chichester Police.

Police

Its post on social media read: "If you saw any persons acting suspiciously in this area or have any information that can help our investigation, we would like to hear from you.

"Please remain vigilant and always take necessary precautions to protect your property."

Anyone with any information is asked to report it to police online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 0624 30/4.

For advice on how to keep your house safe from a burglary, click here.