Rings and charms stolen from Chichester's Pandora

Pandora has revealed that rings and charms were stolen during a burglary at its Chichester store last week.

Police officers taped off a doorway in North Pallant on Friday morning (May 24) after the East Street store was broken into overnight.

Pandora, East Street, Chichester

A witness appeal was launched by Sussex Police, revealing that 'four or five young men' were seen running from the jewellers, carrying bags at around 10pm on Thursday evening.

Pandora has confirmed the store reopened on Saturday after ‘closing until further notice’ on Friday.

A spokesman for the Danish jewellery manufacturer and retailer said: "Four men entered via the back door and stole rings and charms.

"Doors were pulled off cabinets but, fortunately, no displays or windows were smashed and they didn’t get away with as much as they could have done.

Police car stationed outside the store's back door on Friday morning (May 24)

"It’s been business as usual ever since. We’ve been really busy with supportive people and the store had a big delivery replenishment over the weekend."

Sussex Police confirmed the investigation is 'still ongoing'.

A spokesman said: "Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police either online or by calling 101 quoting 1342 of 23/05."