Robber jailed after he tried to snatch handbag from woman in Gosport – but victim’s husband detained him

A WOULD-BE robber was fought off when he pounced on a woman to snatch her bag.

Richard Keady, 39, was on a bike when he tried to grab a 33-year-old woman's handbag in the alleyway between Morrisons and Clarence Road in Gosport.

Richard Keady, 39, of Landon Road, Gosport, was jailed for three years and four months for trying to rob a woman at knife-point. Picture: Hampshire police

Police said she resisted and her husband detained him until officers arrived.

Now Keady, of Landon Road, Gosport, has been jailed for more than three years.

Officers who searched him after the 7.15pm attempted robbery on November 8 found a lock knife.

On Monday a judge at Portsmouth Crown Court handed him 22 months for the attempted robbery and 18 months on top for breaching a suspended sentence.

A six-month term for possession of a knife in a public place will run concurrently.

Police Staff Investigator William Johnston said: “This sentence sends a clear message that Keady’s actions were totally unacceptable.

‘The fact that he had a knife on him could have seen the situation escalate very quickly.

‘While I commend the actions of the woman and her husband we would never advise anyone to confront someone that tries to steal your property in the street.

‘Always dial 999 as quickly as possible in an emergency.

‘I’d also advise people to be aware of their surroundings while walking at night.

‘It’s not just other pedestrians that you need to look out for, as in this case, thieves may use bicycles or other modes of transport to make a quick getaway.

‘Always report anything suspicious that you may see while out and about by calling 101 or visiting our website.’

Keady admitted the two charges.