Rolex worth £6,000 stolen from Chichester jewellers

Police have issued CCTV of a suspect after a Rolex worth £6,000 was stolen from a jewellers in Chichester.

The watch is believed to have been stolen around 1.10pm on Monday April 9 at Ebony Jewellers in South Street.

PC Jimmy Upton said: “The shop assistant was busy with another customer at the time of this woman entering the shop but when asked if she needed any assistance, she declined.

“It is believed she has reached over the counter top and taken the watch from underneath.

“We are appealing to anyone who recognises this woman or saw any suspicious behaviour in this area at the time to get in contact with us.”

Witnesses can report any information online or by calling 101 quoting reference 816 of 09/04.