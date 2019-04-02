Rural crime in Sussex - more than £75,000 of items stolen in a week

Farmers and landowners across Sussex are being advised to ensure outbuildings are secure as they are the number one place targeted by thieves.

The reason is that these places often contain chainsaws, strimmers, hedge cutters and leaf blowers.

Sussex Police. Pic Steve Robards SR1817801 SUS-180108-084512001

Sussex Police say that in the past week items worth £75,150 have been stolen - these include:

6 chainsaws, 4 motorcycles, 3 batteries, 1 impact driver, 5 electric drills, 2 socket guns, 6 circular saw blades, 1 woodchipper, 1 pressure washer, 1 pump, 6 strimmers, 1 lorry, 3 diggers, 1 auger, 1 caravan, 2 generators, 10 tool boxes with tools in, 2 post knockers, 1 chainsaw jacket, 1 pair of chainsaw trousers, 2 hand rotovators, 4 lawn mowers, 1 radio, 1 set motorcycle ramps, 1 set car ramps, 2 trailers, angling equipment, 1 washing machine, 1 microwave and 3 washing lines.

Police said: “Please ensure that you keep a record of the serial and model numbers of your equipment and record them on a database such as immobilise.com as without them it is unlikely that you will get your equipment back.”

Equipment and tool security advice

Equipment and tool security can be a particular issue for rural businesses and farms.

To keep your belongings safe:

- lock equipment away in a secure building or part of a building when not in use

- invest in a secure storage toolbox

- install a burglar alarm on buildings where equipment is kept

- always lock vehicles when left outside and keep the keys in your possession

- keep expensive items and vehicles out of sight when not in use

- consider using hitch locks, wheel clamps or ground anchors

- mark your tools and equipment and register them for free with immobilise.com

- keep a record of all valuable items

- consider fitting outside security lights