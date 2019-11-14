Schoolgirl attacked near Chichester

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was 'verbally and physically attacked' in a village outside Chichester.

Sussex Police said it has been 'made aware of an incident' in Broad Road, Nutbourne, in which a schoolgirl was attacked by four people at 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

A spokesman said: "A 15-year-old girl was verbally and physically attacked by a woman and three other girls of her own age shortly after parting company with a school friend at Nutbourne Railway Station.

"The victim sustained soreness and bruising.

"Those involved are believed to be known to each other."

