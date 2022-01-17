Search for 17-year-old missing from Chichester

Police in West Sussex are searching for 17-year-old Dylan Weatherly, who was last seen at his Chichester home on January 8.

He is described as 5'7", black and slim. He originally comes from the N17 area of North London, where inquiries are also being made.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare. If you see Dylan or know where he is, contact Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial

17-year-old Dylan Weatherly is missing from his home in Chichester