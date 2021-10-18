See 19 pictures from the High Sheriff of West Sussex’s annual judges’ service

The shrieval procession of judges and High Sheriffs was led by police cadets. The Hon Mr Justice Philip Moor, the presiding judge, and HHJ Christine Laing, the resident judge and honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, gave readings during the service.
1.
The High Sheriff of West Sussex’s annual judges’ service at Chichester Cathedral on Friday, October 15, 2021. Pictures: Steve Robards SR2110154
Photo: Midlands
2.
The High Sheriff of West Sussex’s annual judges’ service at Chichester Cathedral on Friday, October 15, 2021. Pictures: Steve Robards SR2110154
Photo: Midlands
3.
The High Sheriff of West Sussex’s annual judges’ service at Chichester Cathedral on Friday, October 15, 2021. Pictures: Steve Robards SR2110154
Photo: Midlands
4.
The High Sheriff of West Sussex’s annual judges’ service at Chichester Cathedral on Friday, October 15, 2021. Pictures: Steve Robards SR2110154
Photo: Midlands